RCMP are looking for a man who walked away from the Battlefords Union Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Reed Simonar, 29, is a patient at the hospital, and while police do not believe he is a risk, they said Simonar should not be approached.

Simonar is described as being approximately six feet tall with a slim build, brown eyes and hair.

The Shell Lake, Sask., man was last seen Aug. 23 at about 3:40 p.m. CST.

Anyone with information on Simonar's whereabouts is asked to call the Spiritwood RCMP at 306-883-4210 or call 911.