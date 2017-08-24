RCMP are looking for a man who walked away from the Battlefords Union Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
Reed Simonar, 29, is a patient at the hospital, and while police do not believe he is a risk, they said Simonar should not be approached.
Simonar is described as being approximately six feet tall with a slim build, brown eyes and hair.
The Shell Lake, Sask., man was last seen Aug. 23 at about 3:40 p.m. CST.
Anyone with information on Simonar's whereabouts is asked to call the Spiritwood RCMP at 306-883-4210 or call 911.
Clarifications
-
An original police release said Simonar was a 'committed' patient but there are voluntary and involuntary patients at the Battlefords Union Hospital.Aug 24, 2017 9:43 AM CT