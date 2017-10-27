RCMP are searching for a man who reportedly stole thousands of dollars from a Waskesiu Lake business.

The incident occurred Aug. 29, police said in a press release.

The man is described as being about six feet tall, between 160 and 180 pounds, and clean shaven.

He is in his late 40s or early 50s.

He was wearing a baseball cap, a polo shirt and light coloured shorts.

He was driving a white Dodge Caravan with an Alberta licence plate.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8433.