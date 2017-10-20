No one was injured after a semi-trailer truck collided with a school bus this week.

RCMP in Turtleford said officers and emergency services were called to a collision on Highway 26 between a school bus and semi-truck on Thursday after 3:30 p.m., near Mervin, Sask.

Nine students and a school bus driver were on board when the accident happened. No one was injured, including the driver of the semi.

RCMP say the semi clipped the bus's rear bumper as the bus tried to cross the highway.

The accident remains under investigation.