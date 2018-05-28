Retired RCMP member charged with theft, fraud, forgery

Saskatchewan RCMP announced Monday that a former officer has been charged after she allegedly misappropriated federal funding years ago.

Cheryl Jarvis was a sergeant in charge of the Drugs and Organized Crime Awareness Service and was with the unit between May 2008 and October 2010.

Jarvis retired in 2015.

The investigation began in 2013 when the RCMP was tipped off about "accounting irregularities" within the unit.

It was determined that more than $18,000 worth of funds from the federal government had been put into personal bank accounts.

Jarvis is facing charges of theft over $5,000, fraud over $5,000, forgery and using a forged document.

She is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday in Regina.