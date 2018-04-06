RCMP respond to team bus collision south of Nipawin, Sask.

RCMP have confirmed that members are on the scene of a team bus crash, south of Nipawin, Sask.

STARS Air Ambulance has also been dispatched.

RCMP said the accident took place on Highway 35, about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, Sask., near the junction of Highway 335.

Traffic will be blocked or restricted for several hours and drivers can expect lengthy delays. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if at all possible.

The Humboldt Broncos Jr 'A' Hockey Club had been scheduled to play the Nipawin Hawks Friday night, but the Nipawin Hawks had written a Facebook post shortly after 6 p.m. CST that the hockey game was cancelled, due to an accident involving the Broncos' team bus.