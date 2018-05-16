Off-duty Estevan RCMP officer killed in single-vehicle rollover

An off-duty RCMP officer was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Estevan, Sask.

"It's a tragic situation, as all fatalities are," said RCMP spokesman Cpl. Rob King,

Estevan RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening on on Highway 361 east of Lampman, Sask, according to a news release.

Investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling eastbound when it left the road for an unknown reason and rolled into the ditch.

The 55-year-old driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The 27-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. Both were off-duty members of the Estevan RCMP detachment. Their names have not been released.

The vehicle was not a RCMP vehicle, the release said. Preliminary investigation indicated alcohol was not a factor.

Officers from other detachments are being brought in to keep the day-to-day work of the detachment going, King said.

There are also supports available for officers dealing with the loss of a co-worker.

"There is always shock, there is always surprise and always grief," King said.

RCMP's collision reconstruction unit will investigate the cause of the crash.

Lampman is about 30 kilometres northeast of Estevan.