Officer fired weapon at vehicle in rural Sask. pursuit that started with torched stolen car: RCMP

An RCMP officer fired at a vehicle carrying five people during a pursuit in rural Saskatchewan Wednesday that began with a vehicle fire — which had to be put out with water bombers.

The series of incidents started on Highway 4, about eight kilometres south of Dorintosh, Sask. — about 230 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon — where Meadow Lake RCMP were called to a report of a vehicle fire at about 2:50 p.m. CST.

The fire spread to the surrounding area and had to be extinguished with assistance from water bombers that were responding to a fire in a nearby area.

The burning vehicle had been reported stolen from the Meadow Lake area earlier in the day.

2nd vehicle pursued

Shortly after — around 3:30 p.m. CST — RCMP received a report of a silver car driving erratically in Meadow Lake Provincial Park.

Members of the Meadow Lake, Pierceland and Loon Lake RCMP detachments responded and spotted a silver Hyundai Accent on Highway 21.

The driver allegedly refused to stop and led police on a pursuit, which ended on Highway 21 between Pierceland and Loon Lake.

Weapon fired

According to the RCMP, officers approached the Hyundai to arrest the suspects but one officer fired their weapon at the vehicle during their interaction with the people inside. RCMP did not say how many shots were fired.

Police said the car then again fled on Highway 21 and travelled eight more kilometres before stopping between Pierceland and Loon Lake.

Three men and two women, aged between 22 and 31 and all from Alberta, were arrested without further issues.

The RCMP said nobody was injured during the pursuit.

Police investigators later concluded the Hyundai, which was reported stolen in Alberta on April 29, was associated with the vehicle fire on Highway 4, as well as a break and enter at a nearby property, and the theft of liquor at a store in St. Walburg.

All five accused are facing one count each of possession of stolen property, break and enter, two counts of theft under $5,000, arson, arson with disregard for life, flight from police, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, possession of a prohibited weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

They have been remanded to appear in court on May 22 in Meadow Lake.

Internal investigation

RCMP said they will be conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances of the weapon being fired.

They said they cannot provide any further details related to the firearm discharge at this time.

A request has been made to the province to appoint an independent observer related to the internal investigation, said the police service.

Once the investigation and review is complete, the RCMP will do an administrative review regarding policy compliance.