An assault charge levied against Cpl. Philippe Marcel Cleroux, a Regina RCMP officer, has been withdrawn.

Cleroux was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident, which took place at the Regina International Airport on Sept. 11, 2016. Charges were laid in January.

The 37-year-old Mountie allegedly exited his vehicle and then punched the other driver when he rolled his window down.

RCMP said a code of conduct investigation had been initiated.

Court files stated the reason for the withdrawal was a completion of the Regina Alternative Measures Program.

The alternative measures program, called extrajudicial sanctions when youth offenders are involved, gives the accused a chance to "take responsibility" for their actions.

People in the province use the alternative measures program in more than 4,000 instances per year.