RCMP in North Battleford, Sask., say two men are in custody after a firearms complaint Saturday morning.

Police say the incident happened inside a home in the 2000 block of 101 Street, in the city's north-central area.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area as police descended on the residence, where the number of people inside was unknown.

By afternoon, RCMP said that two men had been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.