The RCMP says there's no room for Correctional Service Canada at its depot in Regina.

Since late 2015, the corrections service has trained new guards on two floors of the RCMP Academy, Depot Division. The RCMP and Corrections Canada spent a combined $9 million to renovate that space into a "state-of-the-art" training facility for guards.

Last week, CSC confirmed the training academy is being moved to Kingston, Ont., without saying why.

Now the RCMP has weighed in, saying it "will require full use of the training facilities at its academy," according to spokesperson Annie Delisle.

"The RCMP anticipates an increase in the number of recruits required over the next few years," she added.

RCMP grad numbers to go up

Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Ralph Goodale, who oversees both agencies, echoed the RCMP's message on Monday, saying that CSC's planned move out of the facility — slated to take effect April 1, 2018 — is simply a "very practical" matter.

Goodale helped cut the ribbon on the 'state-of-the-art' corrections training facility — which was expected to last at least five years in Regina — in late 2015. (Correctional Service Canada)

"The number [of RCMP officers] that we will be graduating next year will be another probably 30 per cent higher than this year, and then higher again next year," he said at a Regina graduation ceremony which saw 27 new members added to the force.

"So [the] depot simply needed the space to accommodate the regeneration of the RCMP."

'Policing demands have risen': Goodale

Goodale added that those extra officers are needed because "the policing demands have risen so significantly."

Asked if there was any tension between the two agencies that led to the plan for Corrections Canada to move out, he replied, "Not that I'm aware of."

The RCMP's Delisle also cited the expansion of the force's cadet training program by two weeks as a reason for the parting with Corrections Canada. The RCMP's website currently says that program lasts 26 weeks.

As for the future of that $9-million investment, Goodale said, "Much of the physical plant that was built … will still be able to be utilized for RCMP purposes."

And the training spaces and materials belonging to CSC?

"It would be premature to comment on what equipment will be brought to Kingston," said Véronique Rioux, a Corrections spokesperson.