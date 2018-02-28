Rosthern RCMP are looking to identify two men — who may be in their 50s or 60s — suspected of knocking off stores in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Police believe the two men are entering the businesses with a plan: one distracts the staff and acts as a lookout while the other steals.

Back in August, two men walked into an Outlook, Sask. store where $500 was taken from a till in the manager's office. The office was located on the second storey, so the other man stayed at the base of some stairs and acted as a lookout.

On Feb. 23, RCMP responded to a call in Hague, Sask., where it was reported two men entered a business near Highway 11.

One of the men distracted staff while the other stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both men are described as having stocky builds and possibly being in their 50s or 60s. They were reportedly driving a silver SUV.

Anyone with information can call the Rosthern RCMP at 306-232-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.