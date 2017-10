RCMP are looking for info after a tractor heist in Kelvington, Sask., last week.

Sometime between Oct. 17 and Oct. 18, someone lifted a tractor, a front-end loader attachment for the tractor and two zero-turn lawn mowers from the town's John Deere dealership.

Kelvington is 215 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

Whoever is responsible faces a charge of theft over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 306-322-2550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.