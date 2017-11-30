The RCMP has confirmed its investigation into the Global Transportation Hub land deal has wrapped up.

A spokesperson said police are now working on a review of the investigation with the Crown attorney's office in Manitoba.

"The RCMP has concluded its investigation into the land transactions related to the GTH and is currently consulting with the Crown on the file," the spokesperson told CBC.

The investigation was launched in the spring of 2016 after CBC broke the story about a series of land transactions that saw two politically well-connected businessmen make millions on land that wound up in the hands of the government.

The federal policing section in Saskatchewan was tasked with the investigation because of their expertise in financial crimes, the RCMP told CBC earlier this year.

In early September, the force alerted the public that its investigation was coming to a close.

At that time, the premier's office said when the investigation wrapped up, the RCMP would hand the file over to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice. It would then be up to public prosecutions to review the file or decide to send it out of province to be reviewed.

The RCMP said it intends to update the public once decisions have been made.

"We're not in a position to provide a timeline as to when that process might be completed but we will advise the public of the results when it is appropriate to do so," the spokesperson said.