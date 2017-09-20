The Saskatchewan RCMP says it is wrapping up its investigation into the GTH.

"We're close to concluding that investigation into the land transactions at the Global Transportation Hub," Staff Sgt. Rob Embree told CBC over the phone.

The federal policing section in Saskatchewan was tasked with the investigation because of their expertise in financial crimes, said the RCMP.

Premier Brad Wall told reporters on Sept. 6 that he went through a "very thorough" interview with the RCMP on the GTH but there was no official word from RCMP.

The RCMP is probing a series of land transactions that ended with the government buying land for an interchange at the Global Transportation Hub, west of Regina, for about $21 million.

The provincial auditor found the government overpaid for the parcel of land and didn't follow proper procedures.

The RCMP says it will announce the outcome of the investigation only if it results in charges.

Kathy Young, chief of communications for the government of Saskatchewan, said when the RCMP conclude its work it will provide the information to the Ministry of Justice.

Then it will be up to public prosecutions to review the file or decide to send it out of province to be reviewed, she said.