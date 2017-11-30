Saskatchewan RCMP have confirmed their investigation into the Global Transportation Hub land deal has concluded.

A spokesperson said police are now working on a review of the investigation with the Crown attorney's office in Manitoba.

"The RCMP has concluded its investigation into the land transactions related to the GTH and is currently consulting with the Crown on the file," the spokesperson told CBC. The investigation wrapped up in mid-November.

Justice Minister Don Morgan said he heard of the development from media on Thursday.

He said the province wouldn't take any steps until after the results of the investigation are publicly released by the RCMP.

The investigation was launched in the spring of 2016 after CBC broke the story about a series of land transactions that saw two politically well-connected businessmen make millions on land that wound up in the hands of the government.

The federal policing section in Saskatchewan was tasked with the investigation because of their expertise in financial crimes, the RCMP told CBC earlier this year.

In early September, the force alerted the public that its investigation was coming to a close.

At that time, the premier's office said when the investigation wrapped up, the RCMP would hand the file over to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice. It would then be up to public prosecutions to review the file or decide to send it out of province to be reviewed.

The RCMP said it intends to update the public once decisions have been made.

"We're not in a position to provide a timeline as to when that process might be completed but we will advise the public of the results when it is appropriate to do so," the spokesperson said.

Cathy Sproule, the NDP's critic on the GTH file, said she's glad the investigation has come to a close.

But she wants answers.

"We've been waiting for more information on that investigation for quite some time," she said.

"I think everyone in the province is anxious to hear the results of the investigation and whether charges will be laid."