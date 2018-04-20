RCMP investigating two suspicious deaths in southeast Saskatchewan town of Midale

Police are continuing to investigate two suspicious deaths at a business in Midale, Sask.

RCMP said officers from Weyburn and Estevan responded to the scene just after 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The victims have not been identified.

Major Crimes was leading the investigation Friday afternoon with help from the Forensic Identification Section.

The general public is not believed to be at risk, RCMP said.

Midale Central School confirmed it was in a hold and secure mode earlier today, but it has since been lifted and students are free to leave at the end of the school day.

Community members are asked to respect police boundaries during the investigation.

The Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information to contact police.

Midale is 145 kilometres southeast of Regina.