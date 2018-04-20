RCMP investigating suspicious death in southeast Saskatchewan town of Midale

Police were on the scene at a business in Midale, Sask. after a suspicious death in the community.

RCMP said officers from Weyburn and Estevan responded to the scene just after 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The victim has not been identified.

The general public is not believed to be at risk, RCMP said.

Community members are asked to respect police boundaries during the investigation.

RCMP said an update would be provided around 2 p.m. CST Friday.

Midale is 145 kilometres southeast of Regina.