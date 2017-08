Big River RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Sunday night.

Police were called to Highway 55, about eight kilometres southeast of the village of Debden, where traffic was shut down in both directions.

Around 3:40 a.m. CST Monday morning, police announced traffic had been re-opened.

Police did not say if anyone was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Debden is about 85 km northwest of Prince Albert.