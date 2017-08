Prince Albert RCMP are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot on the Muskoday First Nation early Tuesday morning.

Police were notified by EMS around 3 a.m. CST and attended to a residence on the reservation where they found the injured man.

The man was taken to hospital and the gunshot wound was deemed non-life-threatening.

Police ask anyone who may have information to call RCMP at 306-765-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be made online.