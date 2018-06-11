RCMP continue to investigate GTH as Manitoba prosecutors conclude review

Saskatchewan RCMP re-opened its investigation into the Global Transportation Hub land deal after turning over its initial findings to the Crown attorney's office in Manitoba. The investigation remains active, even though the report from Manitoba is complete.

RCMP said it received the results of the Manitoba review, which was launched seven months ago, on April 5.

"While Manitoba Prosecution Service was reviewing the file, RCMP investigators determined there was further investigation required, therefore, we continue to actively investigate this matter," a RCMP spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement said RCMP cannot comment on the investigation or the recommendations of the Manitoba report while the investigation continues.

Sask. minister of justice made aware of referral on May 30

A spokesperson for the government said the Minister of Justice Don Morgan was told by his deputy on May 30 that Manitoba Justice referred the case back to the Saskatchewan RCMP.

"Saskatchewan Justice was not made aware of any details of what was sent to the Saskatchewan RCMP," a government spokesperson said.

A group opposed to the Regina Bypass project wrote to Manitoba's justice ministry on May 15. The group received a letter back on June 1 and provided that letter to CBC.

"Manitoba Justice's involvement in this matter has concluded and any questions or concerns you may have regarding the investigation should be addressed to the Saskatchewan RCMP," said Manitoba Assistant Deputy Attorney General Michael Mahon in the letter.

On Monday, Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili questioned whether Morgan knew about the Manitoba review being complete before the end of the spring legislative session, which concluded on May 31.

Meili again called for a judicial inquiry into both the GTH and Regina Bypass, projects he called "connected."

"I think it's so important that we do get that full inquiry so that we can clear the air and people can know what's really going on and so we don't see this continuing," Meili said.

A government spokesperson said Morgan did not withhold the Manitoba justice report.

"At no point did the Minister mislead the Legislative Assembly. As this is an ongoing investigation, it would not be appropriate to comment further," the government spokesperson said.

RCMP begin investigation in 2016

The GTH investigation was launched in the spring of 2016 after CBC reported a series of land transactions that saw two politically well-connected businessmen make millions on land that wound up in the hands of the government.

At that time, the premier's office said that when the investigation wrapped up, the RCMP would hand the file over to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice. It would then be up to public prosecutions to review the file or decide to send it out of province to be reviewed.

The RCMP also interviewed Premier Brad Wall in the summer of 2017. The premier described it as "extensive."

"They were in-depth questions. They were very familiar with the project. They'd read, not just the auditor's report, but the coverage. I thought it was very thorough," Wall said in Sep. 2017.