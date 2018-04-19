Too early to talk charges in fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash, police say

Police in Saskatchewan say it's too early to say whether charges will be laid in the fatal crash involving a semi-truck and the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team that left 16 people dead.

"It's too early to comment on any criminal involvement," RCMP assistant commander Curtis Zablocki said at a news conference Thursday.

He also said investigators are still looking into why the truck was in the intersection.

The collision occurred April 6 at the intersection of Highways 335 and 35, between Tisdale and Nipawin, on a clear and sunny day. The semi was travelling west on Highway 335 and had a stop sign, while the bus was travelling on the busier highway.

The bus driver was killed in the collision, while the truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Zablocki said the truck driver was immediately taken into custody and then released. The man who has not been identified remains in consistent contact with the RCMP, he said. The driver's experience will be examined as part of the investigation.

The driver has been interviewed by police, but Zablocki did not reveal details of what he told officers.

Zablocki said the driver's logs have been seized by police, though it's unclear whether the logs are on paper or digital.

In addition, the engine computers for both vehicles have been transported by RCMP to California to be analyzed.

Intersection closed Thursday

On Thursday morning, police said the intersection where the collision occurred — Highways 335 and 35, between Nipawin and Tisdale — would be closed until about 6 p.m. CST.

It's the second time analysts have been on scene.

RCMP said the closure would be for additional analysis and testing. All roads leading to the intersection were to be detoured.

"Investigators will be positioning vehicles similar to those involved in the collision, allowing our reconstructionists to take further measurements and analyze sight lines," a police news release said.

Twelve reconstructionists will be on site as well as eight RCMP officers to assist with traffic.

Sixteen people were killed in a collision between the Humboldt Broncos team bus and a semi-truck on April 6.

The collision occurred north of Tisdale when the bus, carrying the Broncos and staffers, was en route to Nipawin for a SJHL playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks.

Ten members of the Broncos died. The coach, assistant coach, athletic therapist, the team's volunteer statistician, a play-by-play announcer and the bus driver also died.