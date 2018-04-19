RCMP to give update on Humboldt Broncos bus crash Thursday morning

The RCMP will provide an update on the status of the investigation into the Humboldt Broncos bus collision in Regina on Thursday morning.

No announcement on potential charges will be made, the RCMP says.

However, collision reconstructionist Cpl. Doug Green will be at the event to speak generally about what goes into an investigation and to show a collision reconstruction vehicle.

Sixteen people are dead after a collision between the Humboldt Broncos team bus and a semi-truck on April 6.

The collision occurred north of Tisdale when the bus, carrying the Broncos and staffers, was en route to Nipawin for a SJHL playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks.

Ten members of the Broncos died. The coach, assistant coach, athletic therapist, the team's volunteer statistician, a play-by-play announcer and the bus driver also died.