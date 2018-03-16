RCMP suspect 2 men dead in Maidstone may have overdosed

RCMP are once again warning the public about the dangers of fentanyl that may be circulating in Saskatchewan, after two men died in what is suspected of being drug overdoses in Maidstone.

Officers were called to a sudden death situation at a residence Friday morning. When they arrived, they found one dead man and a second man receiving medical care. He eventually also died on the scene.

While investigators suspect the deaths could be due to a drug overdose, RCMP are working with the office of the chief coroner to determine the exact cause of death and, in the case of a drug overdose, the substance responsible.

The deaths of the two men came on the heels of a Wednesday incident, in which Kamsack RCMP received word from a partner agency that two people had been exposed to a suspected mix of cocaine and fentanyl. In that case, the two people did not require emergency medical treatment.

RCMP are warning the public of the dangers of consuming illicit street drugs that could potentially contain a mix of substances, including fentanyl.

Police suspect that three recent deaths in Saskatoon are connected to a batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl.

If any member of the public has illicit drugs they are concerned may contain fentanyl or carfentanil, RCMP advise that they should not touch them. Instead, call 911 to have the drugs removed.