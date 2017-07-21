An RCMP constable in Swift Current, Sask., will stand trial in November accused of trafficking cocaine and ecstasy.

Michael Tara Chachula, 31, was arrested in Swift Current in January 2015 and charged with two counts of drug trafficking.

RCMP previously told CBC the investigation began in April 2014 when the force received a criminal complaint about Chachula.

RCMP asked the Moose Jaw Police to investigate the allegation because it involved a Mountie.

During the investigation, Moose Jaw police uncovered information unrelated to the original complaint, which prompted RCMP to investigate Chachula for illegal drugs.

RCMP say Chachula has been working as a general duty constable in Swift Current since 2012.