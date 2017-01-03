RCMP have charged an 18-year-old Saskatchewan man after seizing drugs and a homemade stun gun during a traffic stop on New Year's Day.

Among the items seized on the Muskoday First Nation was about 46 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of marijuana, a machete and a homemade electrical weapon.

The man charged is from the First Nation, which is about 20 kilometres southeast of Prince Albert.

The charges include:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Possession of cannabis marijuana.

Assaulting a peace officer.

Resisting arrest.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was scheduled to appear in provincial court in Prince Albert Tuesday morning.

The man also faces additional charges stemming from other incidents, including assault with a weapon and failing to comply with an undertaking, the RCMP said.