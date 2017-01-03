RCMP have charged an 18-year-old Saskatchewan man after seizing drugs and a homemade stun gun during a traffic stop on New Year's Day.
Among the items seized on the Muskoday First Nation was about 46 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of marijuana, a machete and a homemade electrical weapon.
The man charged is from the First Nation, which is about 20 kilometres southeast of Prince Albert.
The charges include:
- Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
- Possession of cannabis marijuana.
- Assaulting a peace officer.
- Resisting arrest.
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He was scheduled to appear in provincial court in Prince Albert Tuesday morning.
The man also faces additional charges stemming from other incidents, including assault with a weapon and failing to comply with an undertaking, the RCMP said.