Suspicious Black Lake death now considered a homicide: RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP say that a suspicious death in Black Lake, approximately 450 kilometres north of La Ronge, is now being treated as a homicide.

Police were notified Sunday about the sudden death of a 24-year-old woman.

The victim has been identified as Brandy Robillard.

Police are investigating and are looking for anyone who can help them piece together what happened in the hours leading up to her death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 306-439-2185.