As winds howl and temperatures plummet RCMP detachments from all over Saskatchewan are advising against travel tonight.

The detachments have reported that whiteout conditions and snow blowing across highways has made travel treacherous. Several cars across the province have hit the ditch tonight due to these conditions.

If you have hit the ditch call 411 to find the nearest tow truck in your area. The RCMP advise that if you are stuck to make sure the tail pipe of your car is not covered or buried in snow — and wait for help in your running car.

It is also advised that if you have decided to pull over for the time being make sure you are pulled over to the far right side of the road you are on.