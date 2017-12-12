Saskatchewan's economy will lead the country in GDP growth in 2018 and 2019, according to RBC's economic forecast.

RBC is projecting a growth of 2.7 per cent both years, if all goes well.

The economy is expected to receive a boost from the agriculture sector, with some help from oil and gas in the strengthening energy sector.

"Our view is that rebounds in the agricultural and mining sectors along with rising investment spending will be the main factors accelerating overall GDP growth over the next two years," the report says.

Capital spending and the construction industry may have a good year, due to improvement in the mining sector as well.

Potash, after a decline in production in 2016, has increased so far this year thanks to a strong global demand and key contracts with China and India, the report says.

In addition, the bank is forecasting employment in the province to rise by half a percentage point and the unemployment rate to remain at 5.7 per cent next year.