The owner of Ray's Olde Tyme Barbershop, Ray Tetreault, is passionate about his job as a barber.

He has run the shop in North Battleford, Sask., for about four years, though his actual experience extends far beyond that.

'If you want to make an honest living and meet people, and make friends, it's a good trade' - Ray Tetreault

Tetreault learned the trade at the age of 50. He has cut hair in British Columbia, Afghanistan and most recently in North Battleford. Now, at age 72, he would like to retire.

Tetreault would like to sell the business, or even pass it along to the right person.

"If you want to make an honest living and meet the people, and make friends, it's a good trade," Tetreault says.

Tetreault has been a barber for 22 years, a trade he picked up at age 50. (Mark Richardson. )

He has tried to offer the business to a Syrian refugee featured on an episode of The Fifth Estate, which he watched last week.

Tetreault saw a story about a refugee living in British Columbia, who had been a barber in Syria.

He's reached out to the show to see if the Syrian man would be interested in taking over Tetreault's shop.

Even if that doesn't work, Tetreault won't consider closing his business.

"I had a passion about barbershops for quite some time," he says. "But our trade is going down as the cobbler, the candle maker, the butcher. Is the barber next?"

Tetreault reached out to a refugee he saw featured on The Fifth Estate, who had been a barber in Syria. (Mark Richardson )

Once he finds the right person to take over the shop, Tetreault has other interests he'd like to pursue. Some plans are ambitious, while others are relaxing.

"I've got a lot of fish to catch."

For now, Tetreault will continue to try and find someone to take his place behind the barber chair.