Walker from Ontario calls support 'unreal' as he makes 1,200 km journey for Broncos

As he gets closer to his destination of Humboldt, Sask., Rance Cardinal is feeling the support behind him continue to build, with a huge gathering cheering him on Thursday in his arrival in Regina.

The city's Mâmawêyatitân Centre hosted a reception for Cardinal, with several guests speaking about the impact of the Broncos' team bus crash and Cardinal's walk in response to it. Guests and elders presented him with gifts, including an eagle feather and a Broncos blanket.

"I have a lot of emotions going through my mind," Cardinal said, when asked about his feelings on the reception to his decision to walk nearly 1,200 kilometres from his home in Ontario, to Humboldt, Sask. "[It's] unreal."

He said the gifts, particularly that of a eagle feather, left him speechless, as he never expected to be given such an honour.

"This is a moment you want to cherish for a lifetime."

Rance Cardinal (right) receives a Humboldt Broncos' blanket at a welcoming reception held at Regina's mâmawêyatitân centre on Thursday afternoon. (CBC News)

After hearing about the crash, the 24-year-old said he felt compelled to begin a walk from Sioux Lookout, Ont. to Humboldt, to deliver a sign reading, "Humboldt Strong" to the people there. The focus, he said, shouldn't be on him, but about the people impacted by the April 6 crash that killed 16 people, and injured 13 others.

"I'm doing this to show my support and give my strength to the Humboldt Broncos, and the people of Humboldt and everybody that's been affected."

Along his walk, he's dealt with tendonitis and blisters, but said that a little bit of tape, ice cold baths, and "mind over matter" keeps him going.

"It just takes all that pain away."

Cardinal said the gifts he received at a welcoming reception in Regina left him "speechless." (CBC News)

The walk is already changing him. Before he began the journey, he said he didn't have a job or money.

"I'm a father. I shouldn't be broke, waiting for a welfare check," he said, adding he hopes to get 'Rance Cardinal' back after completing his mission.

"I'm going to step up, step up in life."

Cardinal said he's been averaging between 30 to 40 km a day, and hopes to arrive in Humboldt on May 27, with a welcoming committee planning to greet him in the city upon his arrival.

"This is a tough time, I know, and my heart goes out to all of you. Humboldt Strong," said Cardinal, lifting his arms up in a show of strength.