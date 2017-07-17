Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, announced funding Monday to upgrade and expand the wastewater treatment facilities and storm water management systems in Pilot Butte, Sask.

The wastewater plant upgrades include new pumping and pipeline infrastructure, an expansion and upgrade of the existing lagoon, and the addition of effluent disinfection equipment.

"These wastewater and disaster mitigation projects in Pilot Butte will protect the local environment, support economic growth and help keep this community healthy for generations to come," Goodale said.

The federal and provincial governments are each contributing up to $2.16 million, with the Town of Pilot Butte responsible for the remainder. The total estimated cost of the project is $6,534,000.

Indian-Head-Milestone MLA Don McMorris said the upgrades will position the community of about 2,000 for future growth. The town is located just east of Regina.

Storm water drainage infrastructure work is already underway in the town to prevent flooding and reduce the burden on the sanitary sewer system.