Regina police have charged a 37-year-old man who allegedly spray-painted a message on the office of Regina-Wascana MP and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale late last year.

Nicholas Kenneth James of Caronport, Sask., has been charged with mischief under $5,000 in connection with the Nov. 29, 2017 incident.

At about 4 p.m. CST that day, police were called to Goodale's office in the 300 block of University Park Drive.

A man in a grey Jeep stopped in front of the office and left the vehicle to spray-paint a message on the front of the building before driving away, police said.

With the assistance of Moose Jaw RCMP, Regina police arrested and charged James on Feb. 20.

Police would not comment on the nature of the message or what might have motivated the incident.

James was released on an appearance notice. His next court appearance will be in provincial court on March 26.