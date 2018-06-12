Rainbow crosswalk vandalized in Regina day after being painted

The day after students at École Harbour Landing School painted a rainbow crosswalk for Pride, someone appears to have vandalized it.

On Monday, members of the Regina school's Gay Straight Alliance painted the road.

Students at École Harbour Landing School painted the sidewalk as part of Pride Month. (Kirk Fraser/CBC Saskatchewan)

A spokesperson from Regina Public Schools released the following statement:

"The Rainbow Crosswalk painted by students at École Harbour Landing School demonstrates their honest desire to make all students, residents and visitors in the Harbour Landing community feel like they belong, like they are welcome and that they are safe. Vandalism to a crosswalk, or to any public structure in a community demonstrates one individual's fundamental disrespect and disregard for that community and its residents."

This is not the first time in Saskatchewan that a rainbow crosswalk has been defaced.