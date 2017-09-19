After a hot, dry summer, Regina is experiencing its wettest day since June as a storm system lingers over central and northern Saskatchewan.

Regina received about 12 millimetres of rain on Tuesday, making it the wettest day since more than 16 millimetres fell on the city on June 14.

Since the summer solstice there have only been two days with rainfall higher than five millimetres: Aug. 8 (5.1 millimetres) and Tuesday.

The extended dry spell was blamed for a series of power meter fires attributed to shifting ground in Regina.

Puddles have been a rare sight in Regina this summer. (Craig Edward/CBC News)

This week's storm system is expected to bring high rainfall to affected regions over the next 24 to 48 hours, including northern communities where wildfires are still burning after evacuations ended last week. Environment Canada expects this rainfall could be enough to extinguish the fires.

The weather service predicts the La Ronge, Sask., area will likely see more than 50 millimetres of rain by the time the storm moves out later this week.

Localized rainfall amounts could be as high as 60-70 millimetres.

Rainfall across the province

Rainfall totals as of 3 p.m. Tuesday were as follows: