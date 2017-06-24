The City of Regina has received $175,000 in federal grant money for the Railyard Renewal Project.

The grant was awarded by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Green Municipal Fund to recognize commitments to sustainable community development. The renewal project was one of 48 grant recipients recognized.

The Railyard Renewal Project will see 17.5 acres on Dewdney Avenue transformed into a mixed-use area to connect the Warehouse District and Regina's downtown.

"This recognition could open other funding doors to support sustainable development and green planning initiatives in Regina," said Ian Rea, CFO and executive lead for the Railyard Renewal Project in a press release.

The grant will be put toward efforts already underway for the project.