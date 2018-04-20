Premier Moe asks for back-to-work legislation as CP Rail strike deadline looms

A decision for rail workers on whether to go on strike looms tonight, with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe requesting that the federal government pass back-to-work legislation if workers do walk out.

"Such action is necessary to ensure that our agricultural industry is not adversely affected by work stoppages," Moe wrote in a letter to Minister of Transport Canada Marc Garneau.

Union and company sources said on Friday that marathon contract talks are continuing but no progress could be reported in advance of tonight's 72-hour strike notice deadline.

On Wednesday, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents over 3,000 CP Rail conductors and engineers, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, with about 365 signal and communications workers, gave the railroad 72-hour notice of strike action.

In a statement, Teamsters Canada' president Doug Finnson described CP as victims "of their own aggressive behaviour," with the union charging that Teamsters had filed thousands of contract violations grievances and multiple unfair labour practice complaints against its employer.

"We're going to be negotiating all night," said Teamsters Canada's director of public relations Christopher Monette, predicting that the decision to strike may come "right down to the wire" of tonight's midnight deadline.

Via Rail Canada warned passengers Friday it may have to cancel morning trains this weekend, if the labour dispute results in a shutdown of CP Rail services.

Premier concerned for grain deliveries

In Saskatchewan, Moe noted that rail disputes could hold up grain deliveries, after what has already been a season plagued by backlogs.

"These work stoppages will also endanger Saskatchewan's reputation as a reliable supplier of grains and oilseeds," he wrote to Garneau, in the request to enact back-to-work legislation in the event of a strike.

A Canadian Pacific Rail train hauling grain passes through Calgary. This year, farmers in Western Canada have faced significant challenges in moving their grain, due to rail delays. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Canadian Pacific says it is preparing with its customers for a possible strike by executing a "safe and structured shutdown of its train operations in Canada" to take effect as of midnight on Friday.

In a post on its website on Friday, CEO Bob Masterson of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada said a disruption will interrupt about $20 million worth of daily shipments by his member companies.

He added that switching cargo to Canada's other major railroad, Canadian National Railway Ltd., isn't an option even if access to CN lines are possible because his members have been "told clearly that CN's network is not in a position to take on extra capacity."

CN spokesman Patrick Waldron said the railway, which was criticized for failing to meet service demand over the winter, is closely watching the situation at CP Rail.

"Our first priority is to protect service levels with our existing, valued CN customers and to ensure the fluidity of our network."