People who live in Radville, Sask. are unhappy their local CIBC branch will be shutting down July 13.

The branch has been a part of the community for the past 107 years and caters to four, surrounding communities.

Earlier this year, CIBC listed on its website that it is also closing its Stoughton, Sask. location. Lorraine Lansdell has been with the branch there for around 40 years and is sad the branch will close.

"I hate to see that little branch go. We are forced to travel if we do not change branches. We are forced to travel 50 miles to do our banking," said Lansdell.

In Radville there is a Credit Union that CIBC clients could switch to, but Lansdell said many people have mortgages with CIBC so transferring may not be possible, nor appealing.

Lansdell says the branch has urged clients to use online banking as an alternative. She says with many clients being seniors, digital banking can pose a challenge.

Also in Radville's surrounding communities, internet access can be unreliable when it is available.

"They live out in the rural areas and they do not have cell service. They do not have internet," said Lansdell, adding that many of the locations don't have service towers nearby.

Seven people will lose their jobs when the branch closes later this year, according to Lansdell.