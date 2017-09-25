An Indigenous woman said she was racially profiled and insulted by a Sears employee at a store in northern Saskatchewan.

B. Helen Ermine said the employee — who didn't have a name tag — approached her while she was walking with items to a till in the store in Prince Albert on Wednesday.

She said he told her to put the merchandise down, insinuating she was going to steal it, and made racially charged comments while accusing her of not being able to afford the items.

Ermine said the employee told her to leave, and when she came back with her husband intending to speak to the manager, the employee shouted at them and locked the door, not letting them in.

Sears Canada spokesman Vincent Power confirmed an incident occurred between a loss-prevention employee and Ermine, but said Sears would describe the incident quite differently.

Power said he was unable to provide details of what happened due to privacy concerns, but added Sears would not tolerate discrimination in any form.