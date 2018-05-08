Skip to Main Content
Quilt for Humboldt Broncos crash victims coming from Qatar

Notifications

New

Quilt for Humboldt Broncos crash victims coming from Qatar

A quilt made for the Humboldt Broncos crash victims was made in Qatar. It follows the block design and dimensions provided by Quilts for Humboldt.

Organizer in Humboldt spurs creation of 600 quilts

Bill Graveland · CBC News ·
Dale Gilbert holds a quilt in Qatar in this undated photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jay Branch)

It's 11,097 kilometres from Doha, Qatar, to Humboldt, Sask., but the fatal crash involving a bus carrying junior hockey players hit close to home for Dale Gilbert and her husband Scott.

"It brought back so many memories of the times my husband and I had transported our own children to events, put them on a bus, in other cars or on trains and airplanes," said Gilbert, a Canadian who has lived in Qatar since 2005 with her husband, who teaches at the School of Informational Technology with the College of the North Atlantic-Qatar Campus.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game on April 6 when their bus and a semi collided at an intersection in the country near Tisdale, Sask., killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

"When something like this happens back home, you really realize just how far from home you are. My mind kept thinking, 'What can I do in any small way to help?"' Gilbert, a retired school administrator, said in an email.

"Then I saw a message on the Canadian Quilters Association Facebook page about the Quilts for Humboldt and I knew this was what I could do from here."
In April, the owner of Haus of Stitches decided to make lap quilts in the Broncos' colours of green and gold. (Haus of Stitches/Facebook)

An organizer in Humboldt was hoping to get 29 quilts for the 29 people who were on the bus.

Once word got out, in sewing circles and through social media, the idea took off. More than 600 quilts have been collected and will be distributed to family members, billet families, medical personnel and other first responders.

Now another one is on its way from Qatar. The Qatar Quilt Guild had 34 members last year representing Canada, United States, Qatar, Egypt, England, Scotland, Ireland, South Africa, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Spain and India.

"People were shocked of the news of the crash and we had a number of members who were able to assist," said Gilbert. "It's our little response to the tragedy half a world away."

The Doha quilt follows the block design and dimensions provided by Quilts for Humboldt. It's made up of the Broncos team colours of green, black, yellow and white.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us