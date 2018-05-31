Live Blog
Follow May 31 edition of Sask. question period live
Stephanie Taylor is at the Saskatchewan Legislature and will be tweeting live from question period during Thursday's proceedings.
CBC's Stephanie Taylor is tweeting live from the legislative building
Stephanie Taylor is at the Saskatchewan Legislature and will be tweeting live from question period during Thursday's proceedings.
She'll have the blow-by-blow debate and instant analysis as the NDP Opposition and the Saskatchewan Party government throw down in the legislative chamber.
Proceedings begin around 10 a.m. CST.