Regina students' Queer Prom a safe place for LGBTQ students to celebrate

High school can be a rough time for any student thanks to bullying and cliques.

For students who identify as part of the LGBTQ community, those difficulties can be amplified tenfold — a fact that also emphasizes the needs for a safe space for those students.

"For some kids, they're still not out to family, they're still not out to everybody in the school community," said Denee Repski, a teacher at Campbell Collegiate and one of the organizers behind Thursday's Queer Prom.

The prom is being billed as a celebration of the end of the school year.

"But to be able to come to the space and know that everyone there is open-minded, everyone there supports you, is incredible."

Though the prom is taking place in Regina, student and organizer Gabrielle Anderson said it is open to out-of-province students if they can and wish to attend.

Tickets are required but are available at the door, Repski said.

"We're all really close friends there and it's a safe space where we all understand," Anderson said.

"We may not be going through the same struggles but we all understand each other differently than everybody else would."

Things start up around 6 p.m. CST at the school's auditorium.