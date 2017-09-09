Running a 10-kilometre race is no easy feat, but imagine doing it carrying around 10 kilograms of gear.

That's the challenge Weyburn, Sask., Const. Jeff Bartsch and another member of the city's police force will be taking on when they start the 10-kilometre run of the Queen City Marathon in Regina on Sunday.

Bartsch be wearing his full police uniform — with a few minor changes, like substituting running shoes for his usual boots.

"It's not comfortable to run in, I'll tell you that," Bartsch said of his uniform.

He's wearing his uniform to raise awareness about mental health, and sees it as a way to show support for those in law enforcement and first responder communities who struggle with mental illness, he explained.

"I know mental health is a huge thing in the public right now and a lot of people do struggle with their mental health or mental illness," he said.

"I know I have [struggled] in the past with some anxiety and depression, as many of us have."

He guesses Sunday's run will be the sixth or seventh time he's raced in full gear. With another event coming up at the end of September, Bartsch said he decided to run the 10-kilometre distance, instead of the full 42-kilometre marathon.

The 10K run starts on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.