Queen City Ex Food for 2017

Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Regina
Partly Cloudy
25°C
Saskatoon
Mostly Cloudy
25°C
Prince Albert
Partly Cloudy
22°C
Moose Jaw
Mainly Sunny
25°C
Yorkton
Sunny
23°C
Latest Saskatchewan News Headlines
- Man guilty of 2013 Halloween shooting in Regina sentenced to 12 years
- Skylar Prockner appealing adult sentence for Hannah Leflar murder conviction
- Protect against West Nile virus this long weekend, says Sask. deputy chief health officer
- Indigenous man ejected from Regina Canadian Tire says he's ready for apology
- Early crop report already showing poor conditions in southern Sask.
Top News Headlines
- Why are thousands of Haitians streaming into Canada from the U.S.?
- Grand jury subpoenas issued in connection to Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting, sources report
- Buyer who walked away from real estate deal ordered to pay $360K
- 1 in 5 sausages tested across Canada contained different meat than labelled, study finds
- Homophobic graffiti being investigated as hate crime in Pickering, Ont.
