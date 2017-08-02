It was preceded by a parade and fireworks and now on Wednesday, Regina's Queen City Ex gets underway.

The Ex will run until Sunday. Tickets for the rides are available at the gate as well.

Daily admission is as follows:

Teens and adults, ages 13-59 — advance tickets available for $12 or $15 at the gate

Seniors, ages 60 and up — advance tickets and gate tickets are available for eight dollars

Children, ages seven to 12 — advance tickets and gate tickets are available for eight dollars

Admission for children six and under is free

Free admission on Sunday between 10:30 a.m. CST and 11 a.m. with a non-perishable food donation

Individual tickets for rides can also be purchased, though attendees are reminded that rides typically require five or six tickets per ride.

$1 for one ticket

$20 for 22 tickets

$50 for 55 tickets

Entertainment

There will be plenty of live music and shows for people to take in, as well.

Gord Bamford will perform on the Great Western Stage on Wednesday evening, with July Talk taking the stage Thursday.

People can also look forward to hypnotists, dog shows and displays of all sorts.

A full list of performers can be seen here.