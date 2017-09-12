The Saskatchewan Roughriders lost more than just a game Saturday in Winnipeg.

They possibly have also lost quarterback Kevin Glenn for this week's game in Hamilton, Ont., if not more.

Glenn, who is arguably off to the best start of his 17-year CFL career, suffered an injury to his throwing hand in the third quarter of Saturday's loss to the Blue Bombers.

Brandon Bridge, who finished the game in Winnipeg, was practicing Monday as if he will start Friday in Hamilton.

Glenn was on the field for the walk-through but did not participate.

"Right now it's day-to-day," said head coach Chris Jones, regarding Glenn's status, after practice Monday.

"We know it's not broken, so its just a matter of what K.G. can handle, and again, we will make sure the other guys are ready if not."

Alternate quarterback brimming with confidence

The next man up in this case is Brandon Bridge, who has seen action in six games this year, completing 13 of 20 passes.

"I actually know the playbook just as well as [Glenn]. I've been in the system for a year and a half now so I think the coaches feel real confident of me going in," said Bridge on Monday.

"At the end of the day it is the backup's job to go in and get the job done and just keep the team in high spirits and get a couple w's until he comes back."

Calling himself the most athletic quarterback on the team, Brandon Bridge is preparing to be the starting quarterback for Friday's game in Hamilton. (Glenn Reid/CBC News)

Grading Bridge's performance in Winnipeg, Jones said the Canadian QB was "OK."

"He wishes he could get the one throw back, you can't force throws, just turn and look and throw blindly into coverage," said Jones, referring to Bridge's fourth quarter interception.

But Bridge does give the Riders one aspect Glenn doesn't, and that's his ability to run, as we saw with a third quarter touchdown when he leaped from the four yard line into the endzone.

"I'm not trying to toot my own horn but I do think I am the most athletic quarterback that we have, I do think I can extend the plays."

But Bridge realizes he will have to know the playbook and make the proper reads if he hopes to be a bona fide starter in the CFL.

Knox returns ready to play

While the offence takes a hit with the possible loss of Glenn, the defence got a boost Monday with the return of linebacker Jeff Knox.

Knox was one of the Riders' top defensive players the last two years before he signed with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers last winter.

After just one practice back with the Riders, Jeff Knox will play Friday.

Knox was released by Tampa last week and he was quick to get in touch with the Riders, saying, it's like home.

"I bleed green," Knox told reporters after his first practice session on Monday.

"Fans, hands down, ain't no fans like this here. Makes it an awesome place."

Knox, who recorded 112 tackles during his Riders' most outstanding player season in 2015, says his brief NFL stint with Tampa made him an even better player.

"I learned a lot, simple things from a lot of great players down there. What I learned you got to work harder if you want to be down there."

Linebacker Jeff Knox recorded 112 tackles in 2015 when he was named the Riders' most outstanding player. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The Riders expect immediate returns from re-signing Knox who will play Friday in Hamilton.

"He's a lot better than what he was last year," said Jones.

"What people didn't realize, he had two sports hernia's which it is not easy to play with one, much less two, and he had surgery on both of them and he never missed a game."