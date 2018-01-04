The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released quarterback Kevin Glenn.

The release was announced Thursday morning, a day after the Riders acquired QB Zach Collaros from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Glenn was signed by the Riders last January after the departure of long-time QB Darian Durant. It was Glenn's third stint with the green and white.

Glenn, 38, played 17 games last season, throwing for 4,038 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Saskatchewan finished the regular season with a record of 10 wins and 8 losses.

Collaros, 29, was acquired for a second-round, 10th overall draft choice by the Riders.

The 2018 draft pick was acquired by the Riders when they traded Durant to the Montreal Alouettes.