Bruce Heidt has tended to an elaborate bird condo for more than a decade, but on Friday the home will be brought down.

He's already lamenting the loss.

For years, he has lived at Huston Heights, a subsidized complex for people living with disabilities operated by the Regina Housing Authority. Heidt was left a quadriplegic decades ago after a swimming incident at Katepwa Lake.

Heidt said that in 2005, the Regina Housing Authority granted him approval for a migratory bird condo for purple martins. Purple martins are a type of swallow that nest in groups.

Now, the authority has ordered him to take it down and relocate it.

"I'm devastated. Devastated. Devastated," he said Thursday.

A friend from Assiniboia will be coming into the city with a trailer to remove it, but Heidt desperately wants it to remain.

"There's no reason why it can't be. It's proved it. It's proved the test of time. It's been here 11 years. And they're using the safety issue to get rid of it."

After the accident that left Heidt a quadriplegic, Heidt competed in shooting in Athens, Barcelona and Atlanta for the paralympics. As he aged, tending to purple martins became his new passion. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Susanne Bell, the manager of the Regina Housing Authority, said she was unavailable for an interview Thursday.

In an email she said "the current structure has open wiring and an exposed car battery, and it presents a safety hazard to residents."

She also said now is the opportune time for relocation because the birds have began to migrate south.

'I am the purple martin landlord. I think I'm a pretty good one.' - Bruce Heidt

"We understand that this is stressful for the tenant, but the safety of all our residents must be our top priority," she said in the statement.

The bird condo was custom made by Heidt's friend, a retired engineer. It was crafted with a battery and winch, which allowed Heidt to move it up and down for observation and cleaning. He can't use a typical hand crank because of his disability.

"You have to be very attentive to these birds and clean and monitor and I have done that. I am the purple martin landlord. I think I'm a pretty good one," he said. ​

In an email, general manager of the Regina Housing Authority Susanne Bell said issues around the bird condo were raised when their architect advised them of 'strong concerns with respect to the safety of the structure.' (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Heidt questioned why the housing authority ordered removal rather than fixing what they deemed to be a safety hazard.

As of Thursday afternoon, the housing authority did not respond to CBC News on whether the housing authority offered Heidt an opportunity to address the safety concerns.

The bird condo boasts 22 units. Only one pair of purple martins took up residence the first year it was up. Since then, the count has steadily increased and this year Heidt saw 15 pairs.

"Purple martins have a fidelity to their nesting site," he said. "If they raise their young here successfully, they will come back every year to the same location."

Bruce Heidt fell in love with the 'beautiful' bird after seeing one by his brother's place years ago, and has researched them ever since. This undated handout photo provided by the journal Science shows a female purple martin wearing a miniaturized geolocator backpack and leg bands. (Timothy J. Morton/Associated Press)

The purple martin is a migratory bird that travels from North America to South America. The number of purple martins has dropped 78 per cent since 1970, according to the North American Breeding Bird Survey, which has been keeping population records for more than 50 years.

In an effort to save the structure, Heidt has started a petition and gathered more than 30 signatures from other tenants in the complex.