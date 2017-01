Punnichy RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating 39-year-old Barry Carlton Crowe.

Crowe is described as a five-foot-six Indigenous man who weighs about 130 lbs, with short, brown hair and a three-inch scar on his left forearm.

Crowe often wears glasses. He is believed to be in Regina or Saskatoon.

He faces two charges of assault.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Punnichy RCMP at 306-835-5200 or Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477.