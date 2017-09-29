An 18-year-old man is dead after a car carrying three people crashed into a slough near Punnichy, Sask., early Friday morning.

Police said the man died at the scene of the crash, which happened about five kilometres east of Punnichy on Highway 15. It was reported to police at about 3:10 a.m. CST.

A second occupant, a 15-year-old boy, was airlifted to hospital by STARS air ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old man believed to be the driver was found a distance away from the crash with minor injuries.

The RCMP underwater recovery team and the RCMP collision reconstructionist were at the scene Friday afternoon.

Police said their response was also assisted by local fire and rescue workers and the RCMP police dog section.

Punnichy is about 120 kilometres north of Regina.