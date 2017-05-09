The man who pleaded guilty to the killing of Hannah Leflar said he would attempt to harm himself if sentenced as an adult, a child and youth psychologist said at his sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

Psychologist Elizabeth McGrath, who works with young offenders for the intensive rehabilitative custody and supervision program, testified about her interactions with the man. She said she met with Leflar's killer four times.

Leflar was found dead in her Regina home by her stepfather in January 2015.

The hearing, which will determine whether the 19-year-old who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Leflar's death should be sentenced as an adult, is taking place at the Court of Queen's Bench.

The man was 16 at the time of Leflar's death and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In efforts to reconcile his relationship with Leflar, he would attempt to reason, then threaten suicide and then become angry, McGrath testified.

During her testimony, McGrath also said the killer told her he would take his own life if he were to receive an adult sentence.

The man had threatened to take his own life before, McGrath said, and has tried to harm himself once already, which hospitalized him temporarily.

An officer who was on the scene testified on Monday and recounted the multiple weapons that were discovered in the man's room, such as samurai swords.

Another teen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Leflar's death earlier this year.